Exclusive: Sam Elliot Is ‘The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then The Bigfoot’ in First Poster

0

Fantasia Film Festival 2018 is just around the corner and today we’re happy to debut an exclusive hand-painted poster for one of the fabulously titled films making its world premiere at the festival: The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot. Produced by John Sayles (Lone Star), the film stars Sam Elliott as the titular World War II veteran who secretly assassinated Hitler before being recruited by the FBI and The Royal Canadian Mounted Police to take out Bigfoot.

Written and directed by Robert D. Krzykowski, The Man who Killed Hitler and Then The Bigfoot also stars Aidan Turner, Caitlin Fitzgerald, Larry Miller, and Ron Livingston. The film will premiere at Fantasia Film Festival in Montreal next month, alongside other premieres like Dans La Brume and Tales from the Hood 2. Check out our exclusive poster below, followed by the full synopsis, and be sure to take a peek at the second wave Fantasia Fest titles here.



Here’s the official synopsis: