Exclusive: Sam Elliot Is ‘The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then The Bigfoot’ in First Poster

Fantasia Film Festival 2018 is just around the corner and today we’re happy to debut an exclusive hand-painted poster for one of the fabulously titled films making its world premiere at the festival: The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot. Produced by John Sayles (Lone Star), the film stars Sam Elliott as the titular World War II veteran who secretly assassinated Hitler before being recruited by the FBI and The Royal Canadian Mounted Police to take out Bigfoot.
Written and directed by Robert D. Krzykowski, The Man who Killed Hitler and Then The Bigfoot also stars Aidan Turner, Caitlin Fitzgerald, Larry Miller, and Ron Livingston. The film will premiere at Fantasia Film Festival in Montreal next month, alongside other premieres like Dans La Brume and Tales from the Hood 2. Check out our exclusive poster below, followed by the full synopsis, and be sure to take a peek at the second wave Fantasia Fest titles here.
Sam Elliott (TOMBSTONE, ROAD HOUSE) stars as a legendary World War II veteran who many years ago assassinated Adolf Hitler – an incredible secret that he’s frustratingly unable to share with the world. One day, just as he’s coming to terms with rounding out his life, Calvin gets a visit from the FBI and The Royal Canadian Mounted Police. They need him to take out Bigfoot. This wondrous feature debut from writer/director Robert D. Krzykowski features visual effects by celebrated two-time Academy Award Winner Douglas Trumbull (2001: A SPACE ODYSSEY, BLADE RUNNER), who also co-produced alongside the great John Sayles (EIGHT MEN OUT) and Lucky McKee (THE WOMAN). A fantastical discourse on the melancholia of old age and a singular blast of entertaining wit, THE MAN WHO KILLED HITLER AND THEN THE BIGFOOT also stars Aidan Turner (THE HOBBIT trilogy), Caitlin FitzGerald (Showtime’s “Masters of Sex”), and Ron Livingston (OFFICE SPACE).