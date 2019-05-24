Bryce Dallas Howard on Directing the Disney+ ‘Star Wars’ Series ‘The Mandalorian’

0

–

One of the most highly anticipated new properties coming to the small screen is The Mandalorian, Disney’s first foray into a live-action Star Wars series for their streaming service, Disney+. MCU MVP Jon Favreau is the creative force behind the tale of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy, far from the authority of the New Republic, but his directors bring a lot to the table, too. There’s the animated Star Wars series veteran Dave Filoni, fellow MCU helmer Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok), and second-generation Star Wars director Bryce Dallas Howard, among other talents.

In talking to Dallas Howard for Rocketman, in theaters next Friday, May 31st, our own Steve Weintraub had a chance to get the inside scoop on what it was like to direct an episode of The Mandalorian. Since it’s a Disney property and a Star Wars title, Dallas Howard was understandably sworn to secrecy, but she did talk a bit about how collaborative the team was behind the scenes and revealed an interesting piece of filmmaking technology used to heighten the new storytelling experience.

Here’s a timestamp for what Dallas Howard had to say about her experience directing The Mandalorian, from the video above:

0:25 – Having the support of both Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau throughout the collaborative process

1:00 – She confirms that she directed one episode

1:10 – On the technology used in directing the show and how Favreau continues to push the envelope

2:00 – She talks about shooting in “The Volume”, a device you step into that surrounds you in LED screens; Dallas Howard compares it to Star Trek‘s holodeck, though she admits that it’s the “wrong term for this.”

For more on The Mandalorian, be sure to get caught up with our recent write-ups, linked below: