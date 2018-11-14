‘The Mandalorian': ‘Deadpool’ Star Gina Carano Joins Jon Favreau’s Star Wars Series

0

Just a day after revealing that Pedro Pascal would don the buckethead helmet of The Mandalorian‘s title character, THR reports that Deadpool actor Gina Carano has joined Jon Favreau‘s live-action Star Wars series for Disney+.

Carano made the official leap from MMA to acting in 2011 when she starred alongside Ewan McGregor and Michael Fassbender in the Steven Soderbergh thriller Haywire. She then entered the big-budget action world, kicking ass across from The Rock in Fast & Furious 6 and playing the superhumanly strong mutant Angel Dust in the first Deadpool movie.

No word on who Carano is playing, but the Disney+ original show will be set between the end of Return of the Jedi and beginning of The Force Awakens, probably (but not definitely!) include Rogue One‘s Death Troopers, and “follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.” No matter the details, the series’ director’s line-up is stacked, with names like Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Dave Filoni, and Deborah Chow each helming an episode.

The Mandalorian is but one piece of an increasingly impressive block for Disney+, which also includes a live-action Loki series starring Tom Hiddleston, a Rogue One prequel starring Diego Luna, a Falcon and Winter Soldier buddy-show with Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprising their MCU roles, and a show completely devoted to Danny Rand desperately trying to get Disney to respond to his e-mails. One of those is not true.

