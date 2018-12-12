‘The Mandalorian’ Officially Adds Werner Herzog, Carl Weathers to Cast

0

While we basically already knew the plot, cast, and director’s list of Jon Favreau‘s live-action Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian thanks to informal updates and reports, Disney has made things official. The announcement is filled with a few new, highly interesting tidbits of info like the addition of Carl Weathers (Rocky), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), and Werner freakin’ Herzog to the cast. Pedro Pascal (Narcos) will officially star as the title man in the mask, who the official synopsis describes as a “lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy.”

I’m sure some might say the most intriguing update would be the addition of a long-time heavyweight like Weathers, or even Esposito because of how incredible he was as a villain in Breaking Bad, but reader, I need to know what role Werner Herzog and his wonderfully intense face is playing in a Star Wars series immediately. I hope he’s playing an alien philosopher who believes the real Star War is the never-ending battle between the infinity of space and the unending depths of the human soul. Or he’s a documentarian shooting Porg footage. The possibilities are endless here, folks.

The Mandalorian also has some heavy-hitters behind the camera. Already announced to helm episodes are Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World), Dave Filoni (Star Wars Rebels), and Deborah Chow (Jessica Jones). When we spoke to Avengers: Infinity War directors The Russo Brothers—who visited the Mandalorian set—they told us that Favreau and Co. are “shooting this in a way that no one has ever shot anything ever before. It’s pretty astounding.”

Here’s the official synopsis for The Mandalorian: