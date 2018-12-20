‘Black Panther’ Composer Ludwig Göransson to Compose the Score for ‘The Mandalorian’

0

With Star Wars: Episode IX poised to likely be iconic composer John Williams’ swan song with the franchise, the Star Wars universe just landed a great composer to craft brand new music. Lucasfilm announced that when it comes to creating the score for the highly anticipated upcoming live-action TV series The Mandalorian, they’ve turned to the incredibly talented Ludwig Göransson. The composer is actually already a part of the Disney family having put together the tremendous score for Marvel Studios’ Black Panther, but this certainly marks an exciting new challenge.

“Words fail to express how surreal and humbling it feels to be invited into the Star Wars universe,” Göransson said. “I am deeply grateful to Jon Favreau and Disney for this opportunity and to John Williams for raising the bar so high with his iconic, intrepid scores — they will never be matched. In these next months I hope to honor the tradition of Star Wars’ musical landscape while propelling The Mandalorian into new and unchartered territory. And I will try to remember that there is no try.”

The Swedish musician first made a name for himself on the NBC comedy Community, going on to collaborate with director Ryan Coogler on Fruitvale Station and Creed before handling score duties on Coogler’s Marvel movie Black Panther. His other film credits range from Venom to Everything, Everything in addition to TV shows like New Girl and Happy Endings, but aside from the film and TV composing world, Göransson also has a wildly impressive resume in popular music. He’s worked closely with Donald Glover on every Childish Gambino record, including the 2018 hit “This Is America.”

Göransson’s score for Black Panther is magnificent and I can’t wait to hear what he puts together for The Mandalorian, which is shaping up to be a substantial new piece of the Star Wars universe. While other composers have riffed on Williams’ work for various animated series and such, Solo: A Star Wars Story marked the first live-action film not scored by Williams (John Powell took lead on that film), and thus The Mandalorian makes the second such leap.

The Mandalorian is due to premiere exclusively on Disney’s streaming service Disney+, which launched in late 2019. The series stars Pedro Pascal, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers, Omid Abtahi, Werner Herzog, and Nick Nolte.