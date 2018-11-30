‘Star Wars’ Streaming Series ‘The Mandalorian’ Adds Nick Nolte in Undisclosed Role

0

The Mandalorian, Disney’s upcoming live-action Star Wars streaming series, is adding some serious veteran talent. Three-time Oscar-nominee Nick Nolte is reportedly joining the show. Pedro Pascal and Gina Carano were previously reported as starring in the drama that aims to explore the time period between the Empire and the First Order. Jon Favreau wrote this new series, a flagship title for Disney’s soon-to-be-launched streaming service, Disney+.

Unfortunately, we don’t know much about the story itself or the players involved beyond the casting info; THR reported on Nolte’s addition. Their write-up does mention that the use of extensive make-up and prosthetics, full-body costuming, and a healthy dose of visual effects might actually work to the studio’s favor when it comes to secrecy as actors can come and go as they please without much fear of plot points being leaked. Production is currently underway with Favreau executive producing alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson and Star Wars animation veteran Dave Filoni. Filoni is also on board to direct episodes of the series, an honor he’ll share with with names like Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa and Deborah Chow. Nolte, meanwhile, can be seen in his new film Head Full of Honey in limited release this weekend.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Mandalorian:

“After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.”

For more of our coverage on The Mandalorian, be sure to get caught up with the following articles at the links below: