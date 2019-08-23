First Poster for ‘The Mandalorian’ Offers a New Look at the Disney+ Star Wars Series

0

Disney and Lucasfilm have released the first poster for The Mandalorian, the live-action Star Wars TV show created by Jon Favreau for Disney+. The series stars Game of Thrones alum Pedro Pascal as a “lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy” and takes place after the fall of the Empire in Return of the Jedi and before the rise of the First Order in The Force Awakens. While George Lucas previously developed a live-action Star Wars TV series, The Mandalorian is the first of its kind to make it to the screen, and it’ll be doing so with a hefty amount of anticipation.

Favreau wrote the show on spec, before he even knew Disney or Lucasfilm would be interested in such a thing. When it came time to executing the series, he applied what he learned while making The Jungle Book and The Lion King, which is what made creating a VFX-intense project like Star Wars as a television series a reality. He previously explained his cutting-edge approach:

“In The Mandalorian because we’re doing live-action production, we’re using the Epic game engine and using that to do real-time in-camera visual effects. So if you visited the set for The Mandalorian you would’ve seen a completely video-wall wrapped stage and we were in there filming the characters in the foreground, and oftentimes either blue screen or full digital versions of set extensions in the background with Parallax, because the positional data of the camera was informing the backgrounds, so it was like a translight that had perspective. So that allowed us to have environments—as long as we could build them digitally and put enough work into planning it, we could have the game engine be used for creating effects in a timeframe that allows us to get a TV season done.”

We’ll likely be seeing the first footage from the series later today after the big Disney+ panel at D23, so stay tuned. But for now, take a look at the solid Mandalorian poster below.

The Mandalorian also stars Nick Nolte, Werner Herzog, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, and Giancarlo Esposito. Favreau penned the series, while high-profile names like Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, and Deborah Chow direct. The Mandalorian will be released exclusively on Disney+ on November 12th.

Here is the official synopsis for The Mandalorian:

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

And for even more on The Mandalorian, click on links to our recent coverage below: