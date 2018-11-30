Exclusive: Joe Russo Teases Jon Favreau’s Unique Visual Approach to ‘The Mandalorian’

0

For a TV show generating this much buzz, it’s kind of impressive how little we actually know about The Mandalorian. The series is, of course, the first live-action Star Wars TV series to come out of Disney, and is intended to launch on Disney’s upcoming streaming service Disney+. Jon Favreau, who was in the running to direct The Force Awakens before it was The Force Awakens, created this new series, and while we know that it takes place between the events of Return of the Jedi and Force Awakens, we know practically nothing else—even casting-wise only Pedro Pascal has been confirmed, even though production on the series is well underway.

But it sounds like, perhaps unsurprisingly, The Mandalorian is shaping up to be like no TV series we’ve seen before. Avengers: Infinity War directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo recently visited the set of The Mandalorian, where Thor: Ragnarok helmer Taika Waititi was directing an episode, and so when Collider’s own Steve Weintraub sat down with the Russo Brothers for an extended Q&A after Collider’s exclusive IMAX screening of Infinity War, he asked what they saw on set.

Joe Russo explained that in keeping with Favreau’s knack for pushing technology on films like The Jungle Book and the upcoming The Lion King, The Mandalorian is being shot in wholly unique fashion:

“It’s amazing. We went down there to say hi to Jon. Taika was directing an episode, so we went to hang out with them. Jon is always at the forefront of cutting edge tech, and he is shooting this in a way that no one has ever shot anything ever before. It’s pretty astounding.”

I may or may not know the cinematographer who’s shooting The Mandalorian, and let me just say that visually, this thing could be pretty special. But as far as how the series will be unique, Russo didn’t have any other details to offer up.

However, given that the Russo Brothers are part of the Disney family at Marvel Studios, Steve asked during our Q&A if they’d thought about directing a Star Wars movie. The answer is decidedly not “no”:

“We grew up on Star Wars like everyone else did. I went to the theater when I was 11 years old to see Empire Strikes Back and sat in the theater from 11:30 in the morning until 10:00 at night and watched it back to back to back. So it was a huge influence on us growing up. Of course we’d love to work, at some point, in the Star Wars universe, but right now our heads are in the middle of another movie.”

I wouldn’t be surprised if the Russo Brothers have already had some sort of exploratory meeting with the folks at Lucasfilm about potentially doing something in the Star Wars universe, but for now they’re plenty busy deep in post-production on Avengers 4. Someday, perhaps.

