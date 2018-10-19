George Lucas Visits ‘The Mandalorian’ Set in New Behind-the-Scenes Photo

0

We still know next to nothing about the upcoming Star Wars TV show The Mandalorian, but how about a photo of George Lucas visiting the set to make you feel better? Yes indeed, today is The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau’s birthday, and as a surprise Lucas himself came down to the Mandalorian set. We know that Lucas also visited the set of Solo: A Star Wars Story, but as far as I know he’s steered clear of The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi sets after J.J. Abrams and producer Kathleen Kennedy decided to toss out his ideas for the sequel trilogy of favor of crafting a story of their own.

The Mandalorian is set to premiere on Disney’s yet-to-be-named streaming service, which will debut in late 2019. While production is underway, Lucasfilm still hasn’t announced a single cast member, but we do know that the story takes place after the fall of the Empire (so post-Return of the Jedi) and before the rise of the First Order (so before The Force Awakens). The protagonist is “a lone gunfighter” working out in the outer reaches of the galaxy, outside the authority of the New Republic.

Lucasfilm previously announced that although Favreau created and wrote the series, the show will be directed by Dave Filoni, Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Deborah Chow, and Rick Famuyiwa.

Check out Favreau’s celebratory post below, and feel free to theorize about what Lucas and self-professed Star Wars fanboy Favreau discussed.