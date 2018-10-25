Jedi Council: ‘The Mandalorian’ Set Robbed; Will Plot Details Leak Soon?

On today’s Jedi Council, Kristian Harloff, Ken Napzok, and Ash Crossan discuss the following:
- Multiple outlets are reporting that John Williams has pulled out of a series of concerts in the UK due to his hospitalization for an undisclosed illness.
- Mark Hamill takes to social media to post panels from the Star Wars: The Last Jedi comic and state that the Force killed Luke Skywalker in the movie.
- The Wrap is reporting that police are investigating a theft on the set of The Mandalorian that includes props and possibly a memory card with details about the show.
- George Lucas visited the set of The Mandalorian and posted pics on social media detailing the visit.
- The panel answers Twitter and Facebook questions from the fans.