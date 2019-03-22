‘The Mandalorian’: Taika Waititi Voicing IG-88 in the Live-Action ‘Star Wars’ TV Show

0

After four straight years of Star Wars movies starting back in 2015 with Star Wars: The Force Awakens, 2020 will likely not have a Star Wars film. No movie is in production and while Rian Johnson and David Benioff & Dan Weiss are working on respective trilogies, those probably won’t be going in front of cameras this year. Instead, 2020 looks to be the year of The Mandalorian, the long-awaited live-action Star Wars TV show that will be written and executive produced by Jon Favreau. We previously reported that episodes of the show, which will debut on Disney+, will be directed by Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Deborah Chow, Rick Famuyiwa, and Taika Waititi. Now it appears that Waititi is doing double-duty on the show.

Favreau took to Instagram to show Waititi recording in the sound booth, and it looks like he’s doing voice work for the bounty hunter droid, IG-88.

Waititi voicing IG-88 is just a fun combination, and I’m curious to see how much of a role the murderous droid will have in the upcoming series. He’s always been a bit of a cult fan favorite (most of the bounty hunters are), but he’s not a major character so his presence doesn’t make the Star Wars universe feel smaller like it did when it turned out Darth Vader had built C-3P0.

No release date has been announced yet for The Mandalorian, which stars Pedro Pascal, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers, Omid Abtahi, Werner Herzog, and Nick Nolte.

Here is the official synopsis for The Mandalorian: