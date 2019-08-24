‘The Mandalorian’ Trailer Introduces Pedro Pascal’s Intergalactic Gunfighter

0

Disney and Lucasfilm have released the first trailer for The Mandalorian, the live-action Star Wars TV show created by Jon Favreau for Disney+. The series stars Game of Thrones alum Pedro Pascal as a “lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy” after the fall of the Empire in Return of the Jedi and before the rise of the First Order in The Force Awakens.

The Mandalorian also stars Nick Nolte, Werner Herzog, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, and Giancarlo Esposito. Favreau penned the series, while high-profile names like Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, and Deborah Chow will direct.

Here is the official synopsis for The Mandalorian:

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

