New ‘The Mandalorian’ Image Reveals a Pair of Trandoshans

0

Serious Star Wars nerds will be pleased by a new image from The Mandalorian that was just released. The first-ever live-action Star Wars TV show is set to debut on Disney+ in November, and we now have confirmation that the series will involve a race of creatures known as Trandoshans. The reptile-lookin’ humanoids made their Star Wars debut in Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back via the character of Bossk. Bossk was a bounty hunter who served as a body guard for Boba Fett, and in Star Wars canon was known as one of the most feared bounty hunters in the galaxy.

The Mandalorian takes place five years after the events of Episode VI: Return of the Jedi and follows a lone Mandalorian bounty hunter working beyond the reaches of the New Republic. This not only allows the series to explore new areas of the Star Wars universe, but also populate its world with outlaws and baddies in a corner of the Star Wars galaxy with few rules. That’s where the Trandoshans come in, but in this new image it appears they have a violent run-in with Pedro Pascal’s titular hero.

Jon Favreau conceived of and wrote The Mandalorian himself, although he didn’t direct any of the show’s episodes as he was juggling The Lion King at the time of production. He still serves as showrunner and was intimately involved in the creation and execution of the series, and it’s been pretty clear ever since he started talking about the show that it would appeal directly to hardcore Star Wars fans. This image is just further proof that The Mandalorian is very keen on rewarding fans’ knowledge of the characters and creatures from the entirety of the Star Wars canon, not just the films, as the Trandoshans had further exploits in the books and The Clone Wars.

Check out the new image below, via EW. The Mandalorian also stars Gina Carano, Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers, Bill Burr, Omid Abtahi, and Werner Herzog. New episodes of the series will be released weekly starting November 12th, exclusively on Disney+.