‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season 2 Trailer, Poster Reveal the Premiere Date

0

Amazon Prime’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was a powerhouse at this year’s Emmy awards. The series took home Outstanding Comedy Series, a Lead Actress award for star Rachel Brosnahan, writing and directing awards for creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, and more for a total of eight, yes eight wins! It absolutely steamrolled the competition, and soon, it will be back for more.

Though I have somehow missed out on the Maisel craze thus far, it’s in my queue now, I swear. And it should be in yours, too, because according to a new trailer and poster, the series will be back in December. It’s sooner than you think! The new season will deal with Midge’s rise as a comic, the toll it takes, and how she’ll have to navigate that with her family. And by all accounts it’s a delightful journey.

Season 2 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which also stars Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, and Kevin Pollak, premieres Wednesday, December 5th on Amazon Prime. Check out the trailer below:

Here’s the official Season 2 synopsis: