‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season 2 Trailer, Poster Reveal the Premiere Date

Amazon Prime’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was a powerhouse at this year’s Emmy awards. The series took home Outstanding Comedy Series, a Lead Actress award for star Rachel Brosnahan, writing and directing awards for creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, and more for a total of eight, yes eight wins! It absolutely steamrolled the competition, and soon, it will be back for more.
Though I have somehow missed out on the Maisel craze thus far, it’s in my queue now, I swear. And it should be in yours, too, because according to a new trailer and poster, the series will be back in December. It’s sooner than you think! The new season will deal with Midge’s rise as a comic, the toll it takes, and how she’ll have to navigate that with her family. And by all accounts it’s a delightful journey.
Season 2 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which also stars Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, and Kevin Pollak, premieres Wednesday, December 5th on Amazon Prime. Check out the trailer below:
Here’s the official Season 2 synopsis:
After Midge’s triumph at the Gaslight, the fallout from her takedown of Sophie Lennon looms large, making her climb up the comedy ladder more challenging than ever. As the actual grind of being a comic begins to take its toll on Midge, the pressure to come clean to her family weighs on her – especially as her choices have a ripple effect on everyone around her.