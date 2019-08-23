‘The Matrix 4’ May Add Cinematographer John Toll

0

In further evidence that The Matrix 4 has been secretly in development for some time now, the film is already close to locking down its cinematographer. News broke last week that The Matrix trilogy co-writer/co-director Lana Wachowski would be returning to co-write and direct another Matrix sequel with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprising their roles, with production eyed to begin in the first half of 2020.

Now THR reports that Oscar-winning Legends of the Fall and Braveheart cinematographer John Toll is in talks to sign on. Toll won back-to-back Oscars for the aforementioned films, but most recently has served as Lana Wachowski’s go-to DP on Cloud Atlas, Jupiter Ascending, and the Netflix series Sense8. This will be his Matrix debut, as the previous three films were shot by the esteemed Bill Pope, who may be busy shooting Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings when the time to shoot Matrix 4 rolls around.

Toll is a pretty legendary cinematographer, and his credits showcase his versatility. He shot Almost Famous, The Last Samurai, and the pilot for Breaking Bad, but he also tried his hand at comedy with Tropic Thunder and It’s Complicated. He’s even shot a Marvel movie—Iron Man 3—and most recently lensed the upcoming biopic Harriet.

Story details for The Matrix 4 are firmly under wraps, but Wachowski wrote the screenplay with Aleksander Hemon and David Mitchell. Thus far, it does not look like Wachowski’s sister Lilly Wachowski will be involved, despite having co-written and co-directed the original trilogy.

Look for more Matrix 4 news in the weeks ahead as this thing is barreling forwards.