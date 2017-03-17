‘The Matrix’ Reboot Writer Says It May Not Be a Reboot After All

The entertainment news that’s had the internet all aflutter this week came on Tuesday, when word broke that Warner Bros. is in the early stages of developing a reboot of the classic 1999 sci-fi actioner The Matrix. Reboots happen all the time, but The Matrix is a curious case because the original film was so groundbreaking and spawned a franchise of its own. People have strong feelings about this, and while THR’s original report did indeed say this was a reboot WB was working on, they also noted the possibility of telling Rogue One-type stories, like a prequel Morpheus movie.
Now Zak Penn, the screenwriter reported to be in negotiations to pen the treatment for the so-called reboot, has spoken up on Twitter, and while he obviously can’t say much, he does seem to strike down the notion that this Matrix movie is a genuine reboot:
All I can say at this point is no one could or should REBOOT the Matrix. People who know Animatrix and the comics understand.
Can’t comment yet except to say that the words “reboot” and “remake” were from an article. Let’s stop responding to inaccurate news.
If I were going to recast Keanu Reeves, I would cast Keanu Reeves.
Do I want to see more stories set in the universe of the matrix? Yes. Because it’s a brilliant idea that generates great stories.
Look at what people are doing with Xmen universe. Between Logan and Legion and Deadpool, does anyone want them to stop? Not me.
