‘The Matrix’ Reboot Writer Says It May Not Be a Reboot After All

The entertainment news that’s had the internet all aflutter this week came on Tuesday, when word broke that Warner Bros. is in the early stages of developing a reboot of the classic 1999 sci-fi actioner The Matrix. Reboots happen all the time, but The Matrix is a curious case because the original film was so groundbreaking and spawned a franchise of its own. People have strong feelings about this, and while THR’s original report did indeed say this was a reboot WB was working on, they also noted the possibility of telling Rogue One-type stories, like a prequel Morpheus movie.

Now Zak Penn, the screenwriter reported to be in negotiations to pen the treatment for the so-called reboot, has spoken up on Twitter, and while he obviously can’t say much, he does seem to strike down the notion that this Matrix movie is a genuine reboot:

 

