L.A. Readers: Win Free Tickets to Our IMAX Screening of ‘The Maze Runner: The Death Cure’

I’ve got a few questions for you. Do you like The Maze Runner series? Are you a fan of IMAX? Will you be in the Los Angeles area this Tuesday night? And would you like to see director Wes Ball talk about the film in person? If you answered yes to these questions I’m about to make you very happy.
On January 16th at 7pm in L.A., Collider will be partnering up with IMAX and 20th Century Fox for a special, intimate screening of The Maze Runner: The Death Cure in laser projection. After the screening ends, I’ll be moderating an extended Q&A with Wes Ball.
If you’re wondering how you can get in, we’ve got you covered. To see this free IMAX screening you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See The Maze Runner: The Death Cure with Wes Ball!”. You need to include your name in the body of the email and if you’d like to bring a guest. We’ll be accepting emails until Monday the 15th and we’ll contact the people that won passes with specific info about the screening later that day.
Again, this screening is in Los Angeles on January 16th at 7pm. Last time was a bit surprised how many asked for tickets that don’t live in the area…Hope to see some of you at the screening.
Here’s the official synopsis for the film:
In The Maze Runner Thomas (Dylan O’Brien) woke up as he was being delivered to the glade. He had no memory of who he was or why he’d become a member of a community of young people; among them Minho (Ki Hong Lee), lead maze runner; Newt (Thomas Brodie-Sangster), a good friend and advisor, Gally (Will Poulter), a leader and adversary and Teresa (Kaya Scodelario), the only female glader, with whom Thomas may have a potentially dark history. Together they are trapped, surrounded by 200 foot walls and an ever-changing maze.
-
Bad turns to worse when the gladers finally escape the maze only to discover they are in the middle of a desolate wasteland called The Scorch. In Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials, Thomas and the surviving gladers met new allies while discovering clues about a mysterious group behind all of their “tests” – an organization known as WCKD.
-
With Maze Runner: The Death Cure the motives of WCKD become clearer: Dr. Ava Paige, WCKD’s executive director is close to what she believes is a cure for the disease known as The Flare, an infection that has decimated the world’s population. But the cure comes by sacrificing the few young people left in the world who are apparently immune. In order to free those who have been rounded up as test subjects, including his friend Minho, Thomas must now band together with fellow survivors, old and new, and take the battle to what may be the last remaining city and the final stronghold of WCKD. He must break into the super-secure WKCD headquarters and try to bring down the organization from the inside.
-
Action reaches new heights in this mission-oriented third and final segment of The Maze Runner Series. The Wes Ball-directed adaptation of the bestselling James Dashner YA trilogy is a 20th Century Fox production. The screenplay was written by T.S. Nowlin. Producers are Ellen Goldsmith-Vein of The Gotham Group, Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen of Temple Hill Productions Joe Hartwick, Jr., Wes Ball, and Lee Stollman.