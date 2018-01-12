L.A. Readers: Win Free Tickets to Our IMAX Screening of ‘The Maze Runner: The Death Cure’

0

I’ve got a few questions for you. Do you like The Maze Runner series? Are you a fan of IMAX? Will you be in the Los Angeles area this Tuesday night? And would you like to see director Wes Ball talk about the film in person? If you answered yes to these questions I’m about to make you very happy.

On January 16th at 7pm in L.A., Collider will be partnering up with IMAX and 20th Century Fox for a special, intimate screening of The Maze Runner: The Death Cure in laser projection. After the screening ends, I’ll be moderating an extended Q&A with Wes Ball.

If you’re wondering how you can get in, we’ve got you covered. To see this free IMAX screening you need to email thecollidermailbox@ with the subject line “I Want to See The Maze Runner: The Death Cure with Wes Ball!”. You need to include your name in the body of the email and if you’d like to bring a guest. We’ll be accepting emails until Monday the 15th and we’ll contact the people that won passes with specific info about the screening later that day.

Again, this screening is in Los Angeles on January 16th at 7pm. Last time was a bit surprised how many asked for tickets that don’t live in the area…Hope to see some of you at the screening.

Here’s the official synopsis for the film: