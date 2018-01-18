‘The Mechanism’ Trailer Reveals New Netflix Series from the Creator of ‘Narcos’

0

Netflix has unveiled the first trailer and images from the upcoming thriller series The Mechanism. Created by José Padilha (Elite Squad, Narcos) and screenwriter Elena Soarez (Filhos do Carnaval), the show is inspired by one of the biggest corruption scandals in Brazil’s history. This fictionalized version chronicles how a small group of investigators comes to discover the inner workings of a massive corruption scheme, and how it impacts everyone involved.

Narcos is lowkey one of Netflix’s most popular shows, which we know not because they’ve released ratings data, but because we’ve seen the streaming service pour a lot of money into that series with major starpower. As it moves into Season 3, it appears Netflix is staying in the José Padilha business—one of the creators of Narcos—and is giving him the freedom to create yet another show. What’s interesting about The Mechanism is that it was shot entirely in Brazil and its cast is not made up of American actors or super famous faces from the states, but instead is really digging deep into the Brazilian locale. This is yet another example of expanding its reach into the global market, and I expect this series will be quite popular.

The first season consists of eight episodes, with Padilha directing the first installment. The show was filmed in Rio de Janeiro, Curitiba, Brasília, and São Paulo.

Check out the first The Mechanism trailer below, followed by the first images. The series stars Selton Mello, Carol Abras, Enrique Diaz, Lee Taylor, Antonio Saboia, Jonathan Haagensen, Alessandra Colasanti, Leonardo Medeiros, Otto Jr., Susana Ribiero, and Osvaldo Mil. The first season debuts on Netflix on March 23rd.