‘The Meg': What Did You Think?

Be aware there are spoilers for The Meg in this post and the comments.

So, Jason Statham didn’t punch a Megalodon in the face after all. Huge mistake, if you ask me, but that doesn’t mean that The Meg doesn’t have some subaquatic thrills and Statham-brand fun to offer along the way. Based on the beloved novel of the same name by Steve Alten, The Meg stars Statham as a deep sea rescue diver with a traumatic past who’s pulled back into action when a team of scientists discover new depths of the ocean… and some horrifying creatures that live there.

Namely, a giant prehistoric shark known as the Megalodon — or I’m sorry, two Megalodons, than you very much. The film is full of fun, cheeky moments, including the reveal of another, even more giant shark on the hunt but it never quite lands the balance of stupid and smart. It gets close, and there’s plenty of nonsensical blockbuster action to enjoy along the way, but it’s aways just a couple ticks away from totally nailing the tone and humor. But Statham has his charm wattage turned all the way up to 10 and that goes a long way in ensuring The Meg is always entertaining.

But that’s enough from me, we want to know what you guys think about The Meg? Did you enjoy what National Treasure director Jon Turteltaub brought to the table as an action-adventure filmmaker? Would you have rather seen the hard R-rated version that he and Statham wanted to make? Did you want to see more of that badass giant squid? Or was that just me? Sound off in the comments with your thoughts and reviews below!

