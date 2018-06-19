New Poster for Super-Shark Movie ‘The Meg’ Opens Wide

0

Here’s your regularly scheduled reminder that Warner Bros. megashark movie The Meg arrives to stalk the shores this summer. To that end, the studio has released a fin-tastic (sorry) new poster. You can check it out below, along with much more on the movie.

In The Meg, Jason Statham stars as a navy captain and rescue diver hired to face down a prehistoric shark and save a team of scientists trapped at the bottom of the sea; ’nuff said. Jon Turteltaub (National Treasure) directs the sci-fi action adventure flick from a script by Dean Georgaris (Lara Croft Tomb Raider: Cradle of Life) and Jon Hoeber & Erich Hoeber (Red).

Li Bing-Bing, Cliff Curtis, Rainn Wilson, Ruby Rose,Winston Chao, Page Kennedy, Jessica McNamee, Ólafur Darris Ólafsson,Sophia Shuya Cai, and Masi Oka also star. Look for The Meg in the shallows and the deep this August 10th.

Check out the new poster below:

And in case you missed the trailer, here it is!

Here’s the official synopsis for The Meg:

“In the film, a deep-sea submersible—part of an international undersea observation program—has been attacked by a massive creature, previously thought to be extinct, and now lies disabled at the bottom of the deepest trench in the Pacific…with its crew trapped inside. With time running out, expert deep sea rescue diver Jonas Taylor (Jason Statham) is recruited by a visionary Chinese oceanographer (Winston Chao), against the wishes of his daughter Suyin (Li Bingbing), to save the crew—and the ocean itself—from this unstoppable threat: a pre-historic 75-foot-long shark known as the Megalodon. What no one could have imagined is that, years before, Taylor had encountered this same terrifying creature. Now, teamed with Suyin, he must confront his fears and risk his own life to save everyone trapped below…bringing him face to face once more with the greatest and largest predator of all time.”

