L.A. Readers: Win Free Tickets to Our ‘The Meg’ Screening and Q&A

I’ve got a few questions for you. Are you looking forward to The Meg? Are you a fan of seeing movies before they’re in theaters? Will you be in the Los Angeles area July 30th? And, finally, would you like to see Ruby Rose participate in a Q&A? If you answered yes to these questions I’m about to make you very happy.

On July 30th at 7:30pm at the ArcLight Hollywood, Collider is partnering up with ArcLight Cinemas and Warner Bros. for an early screening of The Meg and after the screening ends, I’ll be moderating a Q&A with Ruby Rose.

If you’re wondering how you can get in, we’ve got you covered. To see this free screening you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See The Meg Before it’s in Theaters!” You need to include your name in the body of the email and if you’d like to bring a guest. We’ll be accepting emails until Friday, July 27th at noon PST and we’ll contact the people that won passes with specific info about the screening soon after.

Again, this screening is in Hollywood on July 30th at 7:30pm. Hope to see some of you at the screening.

To tell you a bit about the story, The Meg stars Jason Statham as a former deep sea rescue diver who must face down a prehistoric shark—the Megalodon—and save a team of scientist trapped at the bottom of the ocean. The film is helmed by National Treasure director Jon Turteltaub from a script by Dean Georgaris (Lara Croft Tomb Raider: Cradle of Life) and Jon Hoeber & Erich Hoeber (RED). A presentation of Warner Bros. Pictures and Gravity Pictures, the film was produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Belle Avery and Colin Wilson.

I’ve seen the film and it’s the type of movie you want to see on a huge screen with a big crowd – especially when the Megalodon makes its presence known…

The Meg also stars Li Bingbing, Rainn Wilson, Winston Chao, Page Kennedy, Jessica McNamee, Ólafur Darris Ólafsson, Robert Taylor, Sophia Cai, Masi Oka and Cliff Curtis. Watch the first trailer below. The Meg is in theaters August 10th.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Meg: