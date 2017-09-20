‘The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)’ Trailer Has Noah Baumbach Dissecting Another Dysfunctional Family

0

Netflix has released a new The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) trailer. The latest film from Noah Baumbach, who has been knocking it out of the park lately with films like Frances Ha, While We’re Young, and Mistress America, follows three adult siblings, played by Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller, and Elizabeth Marvel, who navigate their difficult relationships with their father, played by Dustin Hoffman.

Although we got a teaser for the film last month, this new trailer doesn’t do much more to shine a light on the plot, strongly indicating that this is more of a character-driven piece that looks at the dysfunctional Meyerowitz family. Sandler, when he’s really trying, can do solid dramatic work, and Stiller was terrific in Baumbach’s While We’re Young and Greenberg. I’m eager to see what Hoffman and Marvel bring to the table, and my only complaint here is that since this is a Netflix release, it’s going to be in very few theaters, so the way most people will see it will be on streaming. Maybe that works for this film, but I’m still bummed out that a new Baumbach film is being relegated to TVs rather than theaters.

Check out the new The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) trailer below. The film hits limited theaters and Netflix on October 13th, and also stars Grace Van Patten, Adam Driver, Candice Bergen, Judd Hirsch, Rebecca Miller, and Emma Thompson.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected):