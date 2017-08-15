‘The Meyerowitz Stories’ Trailer: Adam Sandler Returns to Drama with Noah Baumbach

0

A trailer for a new Adam Sandler Netflix movie has arrived, but this is one you’re actually going to want to watch. The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) is the latest effort from writer/director Noah Baumbach, who’s been on a tear recently with lively, optimistic films like Frances Ha, While We’re Young, and Mistress America. This one is a family drama that follows three adult siblings, played by Sandler, Ben Stiller, and Elizabeth Marvel, who navigate their difficult relationships with their father, played by Dustin Hoffman.

This is very much a teaser and not necessarily a full trailer, but it gives a solid vibe for the kind of movie Baumbach made here. Starting with Frances Ha, his tone became much more vibrant and vivacious, but it feels like The Meyerowitz Stories may be bringing back some of the melancholy that permeated films like Greenberg or The Squid and the Whale.

This film premiered at Cannes earlier this year to positive response, and it’ll be interesting to see how Netflix plays this regarding the upcoming Oscar season. It’s getting a splashy New York Film Festival screening for its North American premiere, but Netflix also has Mudbound on the docket, for which they’re mounting a major Oscar campaign. There’s also the question of whether Academy voters are ready to start considering Netflix a serious player. Lots of questions, but most importantly I’m just looking forward to seeing this film.

Check out the Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) trailer below and click here to read Greg’s review from Cannes. The film debuts on Netflix and will be released in select theaters on October 13th.