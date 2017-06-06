‘The Mist’: New Trailer Highlights the Horror of Spike’s Stephen King Series

0

Frank Darabont’s adaptation of The Mist is one of the most upsetting and powerful horror films I’ve ever seen. While it didn’t become a massive hit like other Stephen King adaptations, it’s a deeply disturbing movie that goes far beyond the supernatural element to highlight the human horror that’s always present.

Now Spike is trying to turn The Mist into a TV series, and they’ve released a new trailer for the show. For those unfamiliar with King’s novella or Darabont’s 2007 film, the story focuses on a small town that’s enveloped by a mysterious mist that’s filled with monsters. However, the supernatural event ends up bringing out the monstrosity of the townspeople.

The story definitely works within the confines of a movie, but I’m curious to see how Spike plans to maintain it over the course of a series. Is it going to be like The Walking Dead where characters are basically, “Yeah, we just live with this supernatural evil now. Life’s tough,” or is there a way past the mist? Will the show lose its sense of claustrophobia if it has to keep coming up with new stories week after week (something that was a serious problem for another King adaptation, Under the Dome)?

Check out the new trailer below. The Mist premieres Thursday, June 22nd on Spike and stars Morgan Spector, Alyssa Sutherland, Gus Birney, Danica Curcic, Okezie Morro, Luke Cosgrove, Darren Pettie, Russell Posner, Dan Butler, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and Frances Conroy.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Mist: