‘The Mist’ TV Series Gets a Bloody, NSFW New Trailer

Spike has revealed a new trailer for The Mist, and it’s a bloody, brutal affair. The new horror series inspired by the Stephen King novella of the same name, follows the citizens of a small town brewing with tensions and recently rocked by a tragic crime when a mysterious mist rolls in over the hills, deadly supernatural forces in tow. Suddenly cut off from the world and trapped together in a nightmare, morality and sanity threaten to unravel as the rules of society break down.

To transform the slim novella into a series-length story, creator Christian Torpe (Rita) takes the action out of the local supermarket and spreads the narratives across town. The first trailer introduced some of those locations and teased brewing paranoid terror and a new spin on the qualities of The Mist itself, but the new trailer is all about the brutality, the bloodshed, and the destruction. Ultimately, The Mist is such a powerful story because of the human drama and King’s knack for uncovering the monstrous in men. It’s good to see the series isn’t pulling any punches in the horror department, so here’s hoping The Mist will deliver that throughline of humanity in the chaos. And if not, well, that dude spewing up insects is pretty gnarly on its own.

The Mist‘s 10-episode run debuts Thursday, June 22 at 10 PM, ET/PT on Spike. Watch the first trailer below.

