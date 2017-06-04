Horror Haul: ‘The Mist’ and ‘Mr. Mercedes’ Teasers Showcase the New Stephen King Series

0

It’s Sunday, which means it’s time for the horror haul, our weekly round-up and one-stop-shop for all things horror. This week in horror, brings first look footage and images for the new Stephen King series Mr. Mercedes, a new featurette for the other new Stephen King series The Mist, and some excellent new casting additions for Michael Dougherty‘s Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Elsewhere, Shudder is making the big move into original programming with Rodney Ascher‘s Primal Screen, a Ted Bundy-inspired scripted project, an apocalyptic L.A. drama with Sam Sheridan and Patty Jenkins, and more. Plus, a new trailer round-up.

For all the horror news we’ve already covered on the site this week, you can click through the links below. Then, check out other genre highlights from the week and finish it all up with a rundown of the week in horror movie trailers. For more, be sure to hit up Collider Nightmares or our round-up of the best horror movies on Netflix. Thanks for tuning in, and sound off in the comments with your thoughts, questions, and other horror musings.

