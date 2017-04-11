‘The Mist': Spike’s New Stephen King Series Rolls in with First Trailer

0

Spike has revealed the first trailer for The Mist, the new horror series inspired by the Stephen King novella of the same name. Set in small town where a mysterious mist rolls in over the hills, with deadly forces in tow, The Mist follows the denizens of the neighborhood, recently rocked by a tragic crime, who find themselves suddenly cut off from the world and trapped together in a nightmare where morality and sanity threaten to unravel as the rules of society break down.

However, if the setup sounds familiar, the new series from creator Christian Torpe (Rita) has plenty of surprises in store. Torpe is looking to the novella for inspiration, but he also has to flesh out a short form narrative into an ongoing series, which means the series is leaving behind the local grocery store in favor of much more broad structure that introduces multiple locations throughout the town, including the local mall and church, where hundreds of people are taking refuge from the monstrous mist creatures. “We establish different little pressure cookers under the influence of whoever the leader would be in those locations” Torpe told EW. “Each of them come up with different theories or beliefs about what’s going on. Eventually, the story lines will dovetail and turn into conflicts.”

The Mist’s 10-episode run debuts Thursday, June 22 at 10 PM, ET/PT on Spike. Watch the first trailer below.