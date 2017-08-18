‘The Monster Project’ Trailer Reveals Found Footage Horror Film

0

The trailer for the found footage horror film The Monster Project has been making the rounds recently, topping IMDb’s charts, and now the movie is available to watch in its entirety. Directed by Victor Mathieu and written by Mathieu, Shariya Lynn, and Corbin Billings, the film puts a found footage twist on the classic monster movie genre as it follows a group of aspiring horror filmmakers who post an online casting call for “real life” monsters to interview for their documentary. But while they expect a cadre of oddball participants, their production turns deadly when they discover that monsters truly do exist. The trailer showcases some solid scares and creepy effects, and those looking for a creature feature fright with a modern twist will likely be in for a treat.

Check out the Monster Project trailer below and click here to check out the film’s augmented reality game. The film stars Toby Hemingway, Justin Bruening, Yvonne Zima, Jamal Quezaire, and Murielle Zuker. The Monster Project is currently available on iTunes and all major VOD platforms and is playing for one week only at the Laemmle Monica Film Center in Santa Monica, California.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Monster Project: