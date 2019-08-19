Full-Length Trailer for ‘The Morning Show’ Reveals Apple’s First Big TV Series

0

Apple has finally revealed an actual, official trailer for its big upcoming original TV series The Morning Show, with footage and everything! After playing coy with its upcoming slate of original TV shows, it appears Apple is finally ready to pull back the curtain, and by most accounts The Morning Show will be the anchor for its upcoming streaming service—its own House of Cards, so to speak.

The series follows the goings-on backstage at a network morning show, but as we see in this trailer that’s a pretty broad overview. From what we can glean here, Jennifer Aniston plays a longtime co-anchor who gets to take over the main anchor job when her co-worker (played by Steve Carell) is fired over “allegations.” Meanwhile, the network is looking for some new blood to work alongside Aniston’s character, and brings in a fresh voice in the form of Reese Witherspoon.

The series has Bates Motel showrunner and Friday Night Lights alum Kerry Ehrin as its showrunner,I’m pretty charmed by this here trailer. Broadcast News is one of my favorite films of all time so I’ve got a bit of a soft spot for this kind of premise, but Aniston, Witherspoon, and Carell are all immensely talented performers with a knack for both comedy and drama, so I’m excited to see their interplay here.

A specific premiere date is not yet announced, but The Morning Show will debut on Apple TV+ this fall. The series also stars Billy Crudup, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Bel Powley, and Mark Duplass.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Morning Show:

What happens when the people you trust to tell the truth prove themselves to be dishonest? The Morning Show follows the free fall of an early morning newscast in the wake of a scandal, and its struggle to survive in an era when news arrives in the palm of your hand. The Morning Show stars Academy Award winner Reese Witherspoon, Emmy winner Jennifer Aniston and Golden Globe winner Steve Carell in a high-stakes drama that pulls back the curtain on the morning news.