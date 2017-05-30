First ‘The Mountain Between Us’ Images Find Kate Winslet & Idris Elba Stranded

0

The first images from The Mountain Between Us have been released online, unveiling the disaster drama. Directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Hany Abu-Assad (Omar), the film is based on the novel of the same name by Charles Martin and revolves around an in-demand surgeon (Idris Elba) and a photojournalist on the way to her wedding (Kate Winslet) who charter a plane together as strangers to get to their destination, only to have the plane crash and leave them as the only survivors in the freezing wilderness.

This film has been in development for a few years now, with Michael Fassbender at one point attached to star, followed by the pairing of Rosamund Pike and Charlie Hunnam. In the end it’s Winselt and Elba who are leading the final version of the movie, and a trailer should be arriving later this week to give us a closer look. Elba’s been mighty busy lately, with the Stephen King adaptation The Dark Tower and Aaron Sorkin’s directorial debut Molly’s Game also arriving later this year, as well as a bit part in Thor: Ragnarok. Winslet, meanwhile, will also soon be seen in Woody Allen’s 2017 film Wonder Wheel.

Peruse the first Mountain Between Us images below (via USA Today), and check back for the trailer later this week. 20th Century Fox will release The Mountain Between Us on October 20th.