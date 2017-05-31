‘The Mountain Between Us’ Trailer: Idris Elba & Kate Winslet Fight for Survival

0

20th Century Fox has released the first trailer for the disaster drama The Mountain Between Us. Directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Hany Abu-Assad (Omar), the film is based on the novel of the same name by Charles Martin and revolves around an in-demand surgeon (Idris Elba) and a photojournalist on the way to her wedding (Kate Winslet) who charter a plane together as strangers to get to their destination, only to have the plane crash and leave them as the only survivors in the freezing wilderness.

This film has been in development for a few years now, with Michael Fassbender at one point attached to star, followed by the pairing of Rosamund Pike and Charlie Hunnam. In the end it’s Winselt and Elba who are leading the final version of the movie, and and while this trailer doesn’t necessarily showcase anything that immediately stands out, the material must be good to attract this kind of talent. I’m curious to see how the film blends the disaster drama with a potential budding romance, and indeed one can see the attraction of basically a two-hander with no other characters. There’s an opportunity here for Elba and Winslet to shine, so here’s hoping the material is up to snuff.

Check out the first Mountain Between Us trailer below. Scripted by Chris Weitz and J. Mills Goodloe, the film also stars Beau Bridges and Dermot Mulroney and opens in theaters on October 20th.