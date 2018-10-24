First Poster for ‘The Mule’ Teases Clint Eastwood’s New Drama

0

Clint Eastwood pulled a Clint Eastwood this year, shooting, editing, completing, and releasing a new film in less than 6 months (it started filming in June), and now the first poster for said film has been released. The movie is called The Mule, and is inspired by a true story as it stars Eastwood as a lonely man in his 80s who takes on a job that simply asks him to drive. Unbeknownst to him, he’s actually been enlisted by a Mexican drug cartel as a mule, and as he’s given even more precious cargo, he must deal with the stress of being watched not only by dangerous criminals, but also the DEA.

This poster is pretty simple—it’s Eastwood and the truck—but it’s effective. I’ll admit I haven’t been a fan of Eastwood’s directorial work in a long time, but the trailer for The Mule was extremely powerful, and I’m curious about this one. There’s no telling whether he’s put together a solid, Oscar-contending drama or if his penchant for doing one take and moving on has led to another 15:17 to Paris-level disaster (again, The Mule started filming in June and it’s being released in December), but my interest has been sufficiently piqued.

Check out the Mule poster below. The film also stars Bradley Cooper, Laurence Fishburne, Michael Peńa, Dianne Wiest, Andy Garcia, Alison Eastwood, Taissa Farmiga, Ignacio Serricchio, and Loren Dean. The Mule opens in theaters on December 14th.