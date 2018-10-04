‘The Mule’ Trailer Has Clint Eastwood Begging for Forgiveness

0

Warner Bros. has released The Mule trailer. Clint Eastwood returns to the screen for his latest directorial effort, which sees him playing Earl Stone, a man in his 80s who, broke and alone, decides to take a job as a drug courier for a Mexican cartel. Bradley Cooper costars as a DEA agent hot on Stone’s trail.

I honestly don’t know what to make of The Mule. There’s clearly a lot of sympathy for Stone and the choices he’s made, and on the one hand, that seems like a powerful story. You have a man near the end of his life trying to atone for the mistakes he’s made, and yet he continues to make more mistakes. And yet it seems like the only person who gets any humanity here is Stone, so the film has to answer why he, a drug courier that audiences would likely dismiss if he were young and a person of color, is deserving of our sympathy. Is it because of his age? Because he’s alone? I’ll admit this movie has far more of my curiosity than Eastwood’s previous effort from this year, The 15:17 to Paris, but I don’t know if he’ll stick the landing.

Check out The Mule trailer below. The film opens December 14th, and also stars Laurence Fishburne, Michael Peña, Dianne Wiest, and Andy Garcia.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Mule: