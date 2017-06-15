Watch Our 30-Minute Q&A with ‘The Mummy’ Cast and Director Alex Kurtzman

0

Over the past 2 years, thanks to our amazing partners at IMAX, we’ve been able to offer our readers access to some very cool screenings with in-depth conversations after the show. And while the screening series has featured some fantastic guests from both old and new movies, last week in New York City we took it to another level thanks to Universal Pictures. Before our IMAX 3D screening of The Mummy, we had a 30-minute conversation with director Alex Kurtzman, Tom Cruise, Annabelle Wallis, Jake Johnson, Courtney B. Vance and Sofia Boutella about everything from Snapchat videos to stunts.

As you’ll be able to tell when you watch the Q&A, the cast clearly had a great time making the movie and they all shared some fun behind-the-scenes stories. In addition to talking about making The Mummy and why they wanted to be part of Universal’s Dark Universe, as the Q&A continues you’ll hear them talk about why they all wanted to be part of the entertainment industry in the first place and the way they like to work on set. It’s a really fun conversation that I’m confident you’ll enjoy watching.

Finally, I have to say thank you again to our partners at IMAX and Universal Pictures for making this screening happen and to all of our readers for making events like this possible. If you have yet to see The Mummy trailer check it out below. Further down the page is the official synopsis.