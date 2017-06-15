Watch Our 30-Minute Q&A with ‘The Mummy’ Cast and Director Alex Kurtzman

Over the past 2 years, thanks to our amazing partners at IMAX, we’ve been able to offer our readers access to some very cool screenings with in-depth conversations after the show. And while the screening series has featured some fantastic guests from both old and new movies, last week in New York City we took it to another level thanks to Universal Pictures. Before our IMAX 3D screening of The Mummy, we had a 30-minute conversation with director Alex Kurtzman, Tom Cruise, Annabelle Wallis, Jake Johnson, Courtney B. Vance and Sofia Boutella about everything from Snapchat videos to stunts.
As you’ll be able to tell when you watch the Q&A, the cast clearly had a great time making the movie and they all shared some fun behind-the-scenes stories. In addition to talking about making The Mummy and why they wanted to be part of Universal’s Dark Universe, as the Q&A continues you’ll hear them talk about why they all wanted to be part of the entertainment industry in the first place and the way they like to work on set. It’s a really fun conversation that I’m confident you’ll enjoy watching.
Finally, I have to say thank you again to our partners at IMAX and Universal Pictures for making this screening happen and to all of our readers for making events like this possible.
Tom Cruise headlines a spectacular, all-new cinematic version of the legend that has fascinated cultures all over the world since the dawn of civilization: The Mummy.
Thought safely entombed in a tomb deep beneath the unforgiving desert, an ancient princess (Sofia Boutella of Kingsman: The Secret Service and Star Trek Beyond) whose destiny was unjustly taken from her is awakened in our current day, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia and terrors that defy human comprehension.
From the sweeping sands of the Middle East through hidden labyrinths under modern-day London, The Mummy brings a surprising intensity and balance of wonder and thrills in an imaginative new take that ushers in a new world of gods and monsters.
Cruise is joined by a cast including Annabelle Wallis (upcoming King Arthur, television’s Peaky Blinders), Jake Johnson (Jurassic World), Courtney B. Vance (TV’s American Crime Story: The People V. O.J. Simpson) and Oscar® winner Russell Crowe (Gladiator).
The creative team on this action-adventure event is led by director/producer Alex Kurtzman and producer Chris Morgan, who have been instrumental in growing some of the most successful franchises of the past several years—with Kurtzman writing or producing entries in the Transformers, Star Trek and Mission: Impossible series, and Morgan being the narrative engineer of the Fast & Furious saga as it has experienced explosive growth from its third chapter on. Sean Daniel, who produced the most recent Mummy trilogy, produces alongside Kurtzman and Morgan. www.themummy.com