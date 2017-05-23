Exclusive: ‘The Mummy’ IMAX Poster Finds Tom Cruise in Big Trouble

0

We’re thrilled to exclusively premiere the new IMAX poster for Universal Pictures’ The Mummy! Continuing the studio’s long-standing tradition of classic monster movies, The Mummy will pit Nick Morton (Tom Cruise) against an ancient evil that awakens in the modern era. Stepping into the title role for Alex Kurtzman‘s installment in Universal’s Dark Universe will be Sofia Boutella as the incredibly powerful Ahmanet.

Though Ahmanet can’t be seen in the flesh in this poster, her presence is felt nonetheless as Morton dangles in front of her massive sarcophagus. That size discrepancy will be on full display in the film’s IMAX format, making for a perfect way to check out the summer release. Also starring Annabelle Wallis, Jake Johnson, Courtney B. Vance, Marwan Kenzari, and Russell Crowe,The Mummy opens in 2D, 3D, and IMAX 3D on June 9th.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Mummy:

Thought safely entombed in a tomb deep beneath the unforgiving desert, an ancient princess (Sofia Boutella of Kingsman: The Secret Service and Star Trek Beyond) whose destiny was unjustly taken from her is awakened in our current day, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia and terrors that defy human comprehension. From the sweeping sands of the Middle East through hidden labyrinths under modern-day London, The Mummy brings a surprising intensity and balance of wonder and thrills in an imaginative new take that ushers in a new world of gods and monsters.

