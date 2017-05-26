NYC Readers: We’re Showing ‘The Mummy’ in IMAX with Filmmaker Alex Kurtzman and the Cast

0

When Universal Pictures first announced they would be bringing back The Mummy, I’ll admit I was a bit nervous. That property is a major part of Universal’s history and there are a number of different ways you could go with the story. But the second I heard Tom Cruise was going to star and serve as creative partner, it immediately shot to the top of my list of films I couldn’t wait to see. When Cruise signs on to an event film like The Mummy, you know the material is going to be treated with respect and the action set pieces are going to be inventive and fun.

The trailers thus far have showcased a film filled with terror, action, and pure entertainment, and when the film was still in the editing room, I got to watch a number of fantastic-looking scenes and talk with director Alex Kurtzman about his specific take on this film.

Since that day I sat down with Kurtzman, I’d been hoping that somehow we at Collider would be able to showcase The Mummy as part of our IMAX screening series, and maybe…just maybe…we could do something with Tom Cruise, the cast, and Kurtzman himself. But knowing that Cruise is one of the hardest-working and busiest actors today, I knew the chances of pulling something like this off was close to zero.

But over the past few months I’ve had a number of conversations with some extremely awesome people at Universal Pictures, and it started to look like something might actually happen.

Which brings us to today….

Do you live in or around New York City? Are you a fan of IMAX? Do you like seeing movies before they’re in theaters? And, most important, are you a fan of Tom Cruise? If you answered yes to any of these questions I’m about to make your day.

Collider is partnering up with IMAX and Universal Pictures for a free screening of The Mummy in IMAX 3D on June 6th in New York City and we’re also going to have director Alex Kurtzman, Tom Cruise, Annabelle Wallis, Sofia Boutella, Jake Johnson, and Courtney B. Vance in attendance for a conversation about the film.

While we’ve done a number of really cool IMAX screenings in both NYC and Los Angeles, I can honestly say this is going to be our biggest event yet because of Tom Cruise. As a lifelong fan, I cannot believe I’m going to moderate this event and that hundreds of our readers will get to participate.

So you’re probably wondering how you can attend this screening. What you need to know is on Tuesday May 30th in the late morning or early afternoon we’ll be posting an article very much like this one excerpt in this section we’ll have an RSVP box where you can sign up for our giveaway. The important thing to know is the first people to enter are going to be very happy so if you want to attend this event I strongly suggest paying attention to Collider’s Twitter or just refreshing the homepage a lot on the 30th.

Finally, I have to say thank you again to our partners at IMAX and Universal Pictures for making this dream a reality and to all of our readers for making events like this possible! If you have yet to see The Mummy trailer check it out below. Further down the page is the official synopsis.