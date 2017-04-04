More Collider
Movie Talk: New Trailer for 'The Mummy'; Sylvester Stallone Exits 'The Expendables 4'

by      April 4, 2017

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (April 3rd, 2017) John Campea, Kristian Harloff, Jeremy Jahns, Jon Schnepp, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • Box Office report
  • Darren Aronofsky’s Jennifer Lawrence movie mother! is a horror film
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions
Image via Universal Pictures

