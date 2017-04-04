Movie Talk: New Trailer for ‘The Mummy’; Sylvester Stallone Exits ‘The Expendables 4’

-
On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (April 3rd, 2017) John Campea, Kristian Harloff, Jeremy Jahns, Jon Schnepp, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- New trailer released for The Mummy
- Sylvester Stallone exits The Expendables 4 over creative differences
- Box Office report
- Darren Aronofsky’s Jennifer Lawrence movie mother! is a horror film
- Aquaman screenwriter Will Beall to pen Universal’s The Creature From the Black Lagoon reboot
- Final trailer released for King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
- Mail Bag
- Live Twitter Questions