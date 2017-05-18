New ‘The Mummy’ Trailer Teases the Beginning of a Dark Universe

0

Universal Pictures has unveiled a new trailer for The Mummy. Directed by Alex Kurtzman (Welcome to People), the film puts a modern twist on the classic monster movie as Tom Cruise comes face to face with an ancient evil, played by Sofia Boutella. This latest trailer offers some interesting bits of new footage, and they really play up the entertainment value of the movie. While the text across the screen touts this as the beginning of a “dark universe,” it really does look like Kurtzman was first and foremost focused on making this movie rather than setting up Universal’s planned interconnected monster movie universe.

What’s encouraging about this trailer is that Cruise’s character looks to be something of a wuss. He played against type tremendously in Edge of Tomorrow, using his “movie star” persona to subvert expectations, and his character here similarly looks to be way out of his depth, which is a refreshing twist on the traditional “action hero” formula. There are some nice bits of comedy to be found in this new trailer as well, and indeed it’s encouraging that the final screenwriting credits for the film go to David Koepp, Christopher McQuarrie, and Dylan Kussman with Kurtzman, Jon Spaihts, and Jenny Lumet landing “screen story by” credits.

Check out the new trailer for The Mummy below. The film also stars Annabelle Wallis, Jake Johnson, Courtney B. Vance, Marwan Kenzari, and Russell Crowe. The Mummy opens in 2D, 3D, and IMAX 3D on June 9th.