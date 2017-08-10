A ‘Munsters’ Reboot from Seth Meyers, Jill Kargman Is in Development at NBC

0

What’s old is new again, and so on and so forth when it comes to TV in recent years. If it hasn’t been rebooted yet, it’s in talks to be, and that includes some series in our very recent history. There are other properties that have had attempted reboots, but it hasn’t quite worked out before — and that brings us to The Munsters, which first aired in the 1960s and had an attempted reboot several years ago as a rather misguided hourlong series with Bryan Fuller writing and Bryan Singer directing. When it wasn’t picked up, it was released as a Halloween special in 2012 to very little fanfare, with a cast that included Jerry O’Connell, Portia de Rossi, and Eddie Izzard.

Now, Deadline is reporting that the series is returning to its original half-hour format, and is being developed by the peacock network through its Universal TV banner in conjunction with Seth Meyers‘ Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions. Jill Kargman (Odd Man Out) will write the pilot script and will executive produce.

The updated series will feature the family trying to stay true to themselves while living in the hipster haven of Brooklyn, a twist on the original’s suburban California setting.

There have been a few successful reboots on TV lately, including Fox’s surprise hit Lethal Weapon, and the recently concluded Bates Motel on A&E. When these series are the most successful, though, it’s usually because they have undergone a “reimagining” instead of being a straight reboot. The same has been true for international properties adapted for American audiences — networks are smart to want to capitalize on known intellectual property with a built-in audience, but to make it work, it also needs to bring something new to the table.

We’ll see which category The Munsters falls into, and will bring you updates on casting and other details as we know it!