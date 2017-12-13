Facebook Messenger

Heroes: ‘The New Mutants’ Is a Pure Horror Film

by      December 13, 2017

0

On this 204th episode of Heroes (December 13, 2017), Jon Schnepp is joined by Amy Dallen and Robert Meyer Burnett to bring you the latest news from the world of Heroes and Villain and answer your Twitter questions which include:

  • The New Mutants is a pure horror film, and just happens to have superheroes in it.
  • Disney/Fox Merger announcement expected this Thursday.
  • Minor Mutations
  1. Venom flies a motorcycle in BTS pics
  2. The Punisher gets a Season 2
  3. Pepper Potts might suit up in BTS motion capture pic
  4. Black Panther International Japanese trailer
  5. Who will replace Firestrom in CW’s Legends of Tomorrow?
  6. Woody Harrelson in talks to play Henchmen in Venom
  7. Nightwing casting & more coming in February says Chris McKay
  8. Internet sites speculate about Fantastic Four ownership
  9. James Mangold says “less movies for grownups” with Disney buyout of Fox
  10. Justice League cast meets the Justice League kids at Ace Comic Convention!
  • Wednesday Comic Picks
  • Twitter Questions
the-punisher-jon-bernthal

Image via Netflix

