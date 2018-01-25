Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: ‘The New Mutants’ Might Have “The Hardest PG-13 Ever Made”

January 25, 2018

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Clarke Wolfe, Jay Washington, and John Rocha discuss the following:

  • The New Mutants director Josh Boone confirms in an interview with Empire that the film will probably be “the hardest PG-13 ever made.”
  • Deadline reports that Netflix is in talks with Paramount to acquire nearly all the rights to the new Cloverfield movie, God Particle.
  • Opening This Week: First, we’ve got Hostiles. In 1892, legendary Army Capt. Joseph Blocker reluctantly agrees to escort a dying Cheyenne war chief and his family back to their tribal land. There’s also Maze Runner: The Death Cure. In the franchise’s third installment, Thomas leads some escaped Gladers on their final and most dangerous mission yet.
  • The Warner Animation Group announced that they have formed a creative partnership with Dr. Seuss Enterprises, L.P., to produce multiple animated feature films based on the stories by Dr. Seuss starting with The Cat in the Hat.
  • A new trailer for the Irish zombie film The Cured finds Ellen Page and her young son accepting her formerly infected brother-in-law into her home.
  • Live Twitter Questions
