Movie Talk: First ‘The New Mutants’ Trailer Reveals a Horror ‘X-Men’ Movie

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Friday October 13th, 2017) Dennis Tzeng, Perri Nemiroff, Jon Schnepp, John Rocha, Sinead DeVries and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- First trailer for The New Mutants
- Taika Waititi shares casting plans for possible Akira adaptation
- Beetlejuice 2 moves forward with new writer
- Gambit movie secures Valentine’s Day 2019 release date
- Title and first image revealed for The Strangers 2 – titled Strangers: Prey at Night
- First red-band trailer released for Blockers
- Mail Bag