Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider
More from Complex Networks

Movie Talk: First ‘The New Mutants’ Trailer Reveals a Horror ‘X-Men’ Movie

by      October 13, 2017

0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Friday October 13th, 2017) Dennis Tzeng, Perri Nemiroff, Jon Schnepp, John Rocha, Sinead DeVries and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • Taika Waititi shares casting plans for possible Akira adaptation
  • Gambit movie secures Valentine’s Day 2019 release date
  • First red-band trailer released for Blockers
  • Mail Bag
akira-image-4

Image via Toho

 

Related Content
Previous Article
Daniel Day-Lewis and Paul Thomas Anderson's New Movie Gets Official Title
Next Article
The Best Movies on Netflix Right Now (October 2017)
Tags

Latest News