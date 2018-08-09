Exclusive Clip from ‘The Night Is Short, Walk On Girl’ Enjoys All That Nightlife Has to Offer

0

GKIDS, the acclaimed distributor of multiple Academy Award-nominated animated features, and Fathom Events will continue their extended partnership with two summer showings of director Masaaki Yuasa‘s The Night is Short, Walk On Girl. To celebrate the theatrical release of the whimsical portrayal of adult nightlife with pop-art stylings, we have an exclusive clip from the film to share with you. It does a fantastic job at putting Masaaki Yuasa’s creative vision on display while also teasing out the unpredictable and hysterical nature of award-winning author Tomihiko Morimi‘s source story.

Presented by Fathom Events and GKIDS, The Night is Short, Walk On Girl, debuts in U.S. cinemas on Tuesday, August 21st with an encore showing on Wednesday, August 22nd at 7:00 p.m. local time (both dates). The film will also receive a limited theatrical release by GKIDS starting Wednesday, August 22nd. All showings feature the film in its original Japanese language, subtitled in English. You can get your tickets now before they’re sold out!

Check out our exclusive clip below:

When asked about the film’s many night scenes, here’s how director Masaaki Yuasa responded:

I kept in mind to make the scenes not too dark as much as possible when in production. I also wanted to portray the night as dream-like. This is the story of a girl who joyfully takes at face value what she observes seeing people drinking and their relationships, so I wanted to create a feeling of the girl growing into adulthood, in other words, a fantasy for grown-ups. Kids should better go to bed, as it’s a movie about nightlife for adults (laugh)! But it’s not too graphic at all, as it’s depicted with a pop-art feeling. That is one of the great parts of Morimi-san. I think the character Johnny is also extraordinary (laugh)! I must call it the Morimi Magic. I was very impressed by his way of creating scene settings.

Here’s the official synopsis:

From the visionary mind of director Masaaki Yuasa (Mind Game, Adventure Time‘s “Food Chain”) comes The Night is Short, Walk On Girl, a comedy about one epic night in Kyoto. As a group of teens go out for a night on the town, a sophomore known only as “The Girl with Black Hair” experiences a series of surreal encounters with the local nightlife… all the while unaware of the romantic longings of Senpai, a fellow student who has been creating increasingly fantastic and contrived reasons to run into her, in an effort to win her heart.

For more of our coverage for The Night Is Short, Walk On Girl, be sure to take a look at the following links:

The Night Is Short, Walk On Girl arrives in U.S. theaters for two nights only on August 21st and 22nd.