‘The Night Sitter’ Trailer Teases a Colorful, Creepy Indie Horror

It looks like Luca Guadagnino‘s Suspiria remake won’t be the only horror movie this year paying homage to Dario Argento‘s classic. The first trailer for the indie horror comedy The Night Sitter has debuted, and it’s throwing off some serious vibes, from the impressive color-rich cinematography to the ferocious trio of witches raising havoc.

The Night Sitter stars Elyse DuFour (The Walking Dead) as a con artist who poses as a baby sitter in order to rob a wealthy occultist, but when his son Kevin (Jack Champion) accidentally summons a trio of witches known as The Three Mothers (wink wink), the unlikely duo has to band together to survive the night. Written and directed by Abiel Bruhn and John Rocco (A Not so Pleasant Surprise), The Night Sitter comes from executive producer Jeffrey Reddick (Final Destination). The film hasn’t nailed down a release date yet, but you can watch the first trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis: