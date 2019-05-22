‘The Nightingale’ Trailer Reveals Jennifer Kent’s Brutal ‘The Babadook’ Follow-Up

0

Jennifer Kent made an incredible feature debut with 2014’s The Babadook, an assured and absolutely chilling horror movie rooted in dark psychological drama and everyone’s primal fear of childhood monsters. For her sophomore feature, the director turns to human monsters with her brutal revenge tale The Nightingale. Set in 1800s Australia, the film follows Aisling Franciosi as a young woman dead set on retribution after a soldier commits horrifying acts of violence against her family. Perri caught The Nightingale at Sundance and called it “a film that both shines and horrifies due to Kent’s attention to detail and respect for the material, and the extent she goes to to make sure the viewer isn’t just along for the ride but can truly feel the heartbreak.”

The Nightingale‘s been making the festival rounds and scooped up the Special Jury Prize at the Venice Film Festival, and with the theatrical release date finally on the horizon, IFC Films has debuted the first trailer. The film also stars Baykali Ganambarr, Damon Herriman, and Ewan Leslie, and arrives in Los Angeles and New York theaters on August 2, 2019, with a nation-wide expansion to follow. Watch the first trailer below.

For more on The Nightingale, check out the links and official synopsis below: