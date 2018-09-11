Movie Talk: ‘The Nun’ Conjures Up a Franchise-Record $53 Million

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, John Rocha, Haleigh Foutch, and Mark Reilly discuss the following:
- The Nun conjured up a franchise-record $53 million opening weekend.
- Bloody Disgusting is reporting that Jordan Peele is in talks to produce and possibly direct a Candyman remake through his Monkeypaw Productions.
- In an interview with Cinemablend, IT: Chapter Two screenwriter Gary Dauberman revealed that Andy Muschietti plans to add the weird Ritual of Chüd from Stephen King’s novel to the film.
- THR reports that Fangoria is set to produce a female-fronted Frankenstein retelling titled After Birth from first-time director Laura Moss.
