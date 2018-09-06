‘The Nun’ Director Corin Hardy Plays Would You Rather at an Ex-Convent

0

Soon after unveiling his feature directorial debut, The Hallow, Corin Hardy is celebrating the release of his follow-up feature, a film that makes him part of one of the hottest horror franchises out there right now, The Conjuring cinematic universe. Hardy’s installment, The Nun, goes back to 1952 when a young nun at a cloistered abbey in Romania takes her own life. The Vatican calls in Father Burke (Demian Bichir) to investigate and teams him up with Sister Irene, a novitiate (Taissa Farmiga) with a history of having mysterious visions. Together they must assess the situation, an assignment that brings them face to face with an especially malevolent force of evil – Valak.

I was lucky enough to get to chat with Hardy at San Diego Comic-Con back in July, but this time around, there was a major change in setting; this time I interviewed him at the Ex Convento del Desierto de Los Leones in Mexico. But even in a super creepy location, we got to have some fun with our movie version of the game Would You Rather. Check out the video at the top of this article to see Hardy choose between practical and CG-enhanced demon nuns, if he’d rather work nonstop or have to wait it out to make this dream project, and so much more.

The Nun also stars Jonas Bloquet, Charlotte Hope, and Ingrid Bisu. Catch it when it hits theaters on September 7th.

