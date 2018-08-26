James Wan Explains the Timeline of the ‘Conjuring’ Universe in New ‘The Nun’ Featurette

0

Director Corin Hardy‘s The Nun is going back to the very beginnings of James Wan‘s Conjuring Universe, the ever-expanding horror playground that’s a bit like the MCU with caped crusaders replaced with literal demons from hell. In a new featurette, Wan explains not only the origins of the universe, but also the complex timeline that spans both Conjuring films, Annabelle, and Annabelle: Creation.

One of the things that occurred to us early on is, ‘they have a superhero universe, why can’t we do that in the horror world?’ When we were making the first Conjuring, it became very apparent to us that there could be a bigger universe. So many other stories that would be awesome to look into.

The Nun takes place years before the events of The Conjuring 2, which introduced the world to a razor-toothed nun demon known as Valak. As razor-toothed nun demons tend to do, Valak quickly became a fan favorite. Bonnie Aarons reprises the unholy role for The Nun, and American Horror Story star Taissa Farmiga—also the sister of Conjuring star Vera Farmiga—plays Sister Irene, a novitiate dispatched by the Vatican to investigate a secluded abbey.

Check out the featurette below. The Nun—which also stars Jonas Bloquet, Charlotte Hope, and Ingrid Bisu—hits theaters September 7.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Nun: