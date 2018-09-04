‘The Nun’s Demian Bichir & Taissa Farmiga Decide: Death by Nun or Xenomorph?

0

The Conjuring film franchise is adding another new installment this weekend. This time we’re going back to the 1950s to witness the earlier hauntings of Valak, the demon that haunted Lorraine Warren and the Hodgson family in The Conjuring 2. The Nun stars Demian Bichir as Father Burke and Taissa Farmiga as the young novitiate, Sister Irene. When a nun at a cloistered abbey in Romania takes her own life, the two are called upon to investigate, ultimately facing the malice of Valak.

With a story like that, what better place to conduct some interviews for The Nun than at the Ex Convento del Desierto de Los Leones in Mexico? That’s where I got to screen the movie and then sit down with Bichir and Farmiga to play a round of Collider’s movie version of the game Would You Rather. This time around we cover topics like prepping for a scare scene and also what might be worse, being buried alive or giving birth to a Xenomorph Chestburster-style. (You can thank Bichir’s role in Alien: Covenant for that one!) You can catch all of that and more in the video interview at the top of this article and be sure to keep an eye out for some Would You Rather with The Nun director Corin Hardy coming soon!

The Nun also stars Jonas Bloquet, Charlotte Hope, and Ingrid Bisu. Catch it when it hits theaters on September 7th.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Nun: