First ‘The Nun’ Trailer Reveals the Haunting New Chapter in ‘The Conjuring’ Universe

0

New Line Cinema has revealed the first trailer for The Nun, the new horror prequel inspired by James Wan‘s The Conjuring universe. Set before the events of The Conjuring 2, The Nun Expands on the origins of Valak, traveling to 1950s Romania where exorcist Father Burke (Demian Bichir) and his novitiate assistance Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) are dispatched by the Vatican to investigate a remote abbey where a young nun committed suicide.

This trailer is mighty effective, and I love the atmosphere that director Corin Hardy conjures here. The filmmaker behind The Hallow was to helm this horror spinoff before moving on to The Crow with Jason Momoa, but Hardy and Momoa both recently left The Crow over creative differences with the rights holders. But judging by this trailer, Hardy’s certainly got a bright future and I look forward to be scaring out of my mind by The Nun.

Check out The Nun trailer below. Written by IT and Annabelle screenwriter Gary Dauberman, the film also stars Jonas Bloquet (Elle) as local villager Frenchie. Charlotte Hope (Game of Thrones) as the abbey’s Sister Victoria, Ingrid Bisu (Toni Erdmann) as Sister Oana, and Bonnie Aarons, who reprises her role as the titular demonic force. The film arrives in theaters on September 7th.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Nun: